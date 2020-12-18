Advertisement

Franklin County is flying into first football state championship game

The Flyers have surprised many and quieted any doubters
By Brian Milam
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 1:06 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Much like Boyle County, Franklin County is just ridiculously hot. Of their nine wins in 2020, the Flyers have put the running clock on seven of their opponents. Franklin County has never been on this stage and their emotions are through the roof after proving many wrong.

“I can’t even explain it, honestly, said Flyers receiver Fred Farrier. “I had a talk with Nick (Broyles the Flyers’ QB) today and showed him where everybody had us projected getting knocked out in the second round (against Louisville Central). You know as a team you always say you can make it, you can make it past and all this stuff. Really what we have going on here is special. I can’t even explain it. It is just a special feeling it is a great opportunity to be able to play in a state championship.”

Franklin County is averaging 39 points per game and giving up only ten per contest. The Flyers are led by QB Nick Broyles who enters the finals with an astounding 2,176 yards with 26 touchdown passes and zero interceptions. Farrier has caught 54 passes for 977 yards and 12 scores.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Sparks admitted to killing Savannah Spurlock.
David Sparks sentenced for murder of Savannah Spurlock
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces record-high number of deaths; officials release winter holiday guidance
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on Richmond Road
Photo Courtesy: Robert Scott
Harlan County Judge-Executive thankful no one was injured after train derails
Danville Christian Academy
U.S. Supreme Court sides with Beshear in Ky. school lawsuit case

Latest News

Mike Holcomb is named new football coach at Madison Central.
Mike Holcomb named new football coach at Madison Central
LCA advances to the 2A state title game.
LCA looks to add to legacy in Class 2A final vs. Beechwood
Boyle bounces Catholic, 49-41
Boyle County seeks 9th state championship since 1999
Wolford previously was at South Carolina
Eric Wolford named UK offensive line coach