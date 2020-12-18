Franklin County is flying into first football state championship game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Much like Boyle County, Franklin County is just ridiculously hot. Of their nine wins in 2020, the Flyers have put the running clock on seven of their opponents. Franklin County has never been on this stage and their emotions are through the roof after proving many wrong.

“I can’t even explain it, honestly, said Flyers receiver Fred Farrier. “I had a talk with Nick (Broyles the Flyers’ QB) today and showed him where everybody had us projected getting knocked out in the second round (against Louisville Central). You know as a team you always say you can make it, you can make it past and all this stuff. Really what we have going on here is special. I can’t even explain it. It is just a special feeling it is a great opportunity to be able to play in a state championship.”

Franklin County is averaging 39 points per game and giving up only ten per contest. The Flyers are led by QB Nick Broyles who enters the finals with an astounding 2,176 yards with 26 touchdown passes and zero interceptions. Farrier has caught 54 passes for 977 yards and 12 scores.

