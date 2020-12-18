Gov. Beshear reports 3,179 new COVID-19 cases; 28 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

“Christmas is probably my favorite day of the year, and I know we all want to celebrate the way we usually do, but this year we need to do things differently,” said Gov. Beshear. “With vaccines arriving this week, we can see the bright light at the end of the tunnel. Now we just need everyone to keep doing their part to protect one another.”

Gov. Beshear reported 3,179 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 237,190 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 8.59 percent positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 349 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 28 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Friday. The state death total is now 2,344.

The deaths reported Friday include a 64-year-old woman from Boyd County; two men, ages 67 and 71, from Christian County; a 75-year-old man from Clark County; a 92-year-old woman and an 84-year-old man from Fayette County; a 93-year-old woman from Graves County; a 71-year-old woman from Greenup County; a 70-year-old man from Hardin County; two men, ages 54 and 86, from Hopkins County; a 95-year-old woman and five men, ages 58, 74, 77, 77 and 79, from Jefferson County; a 57-year-old woman from Johnson County; an 84-year-old woman from Kenton County; a 93-year-old woman from Larue County; a 75-year-old woman from Lee County; a 90-year-old man from Marshall County; a 66-year-old man from Mason County; an 83-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man from McCracken County; a 74-year-old man from Pike County; a 95-year-old woman from Taylor County; and a 62-year-old woman from Union County.

As of Friday, 1,712 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 410 are in the ICU, and 227 are on ventilators. At least 33,665 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Gov. Beshear also signed an executive order related to health precautions in schools that coincide with his updated requirements and recommendations from Dec. 14.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.