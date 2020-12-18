Health officials encourage limiting size of household gatherings for winter holidays

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - In Governor Andy Beshear’s daily press conference, officials released new COVID-19 guidelines for the winter holidays.

Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack highlighted the guidelines, which include:

“Let’s not do Christmas in a way that would dishonor loving our neighbors as ourselves,” said Gov. Beshear.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.