Advertisement

Health officials encourage limiting size of household gatherings for winter holidays

Winter Holiday Guidance for Kentucky
Winter Holiday Guidance for Kentucky(Kentucky Department of Public Health)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - In Governor Andy Beshear’s daily press conference, officials released new COVID-19 guidelines for the winter holidays.

Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack highlighted the guidelines, which include:

“Let’s not do Christmas in a way that would dishonor loving our neighbors as ourselves,” said Gov. Beshear.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Sparks admitted to killing Savannah Spurlock.
David Sparks sentenced for murder of Savannah Spurlock
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces record-high number of deaths; officials release winter holiday guidance
Kansas added to New York's travel advisory list
Kentuckians warned not to travel out of state unless absolutely necessary
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on Richmond Road
Photo Courtesy: Robert Scott
Harlan County Judge-Executive thankful no one was injured after train derails

Latest News

Second COVID vaccine recommended for emergency use
Second COVID vaccine recommended for emergency use
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a health care...
2nd COVID-19 vaccine set for OK in US with panel endorsement
An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
Some states say Pfizer vaccine allotments cut for next week
Trump out of sight as pandemic worsens
Trump out of sight as pandemic worsens