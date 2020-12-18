Advertisement

‘I didn’t want my sister to die’: 7-year-old East Tenn. boy rescues baby sister from house fire

According to Nicole Davidson, her 7-year-old son Eli helped make sure their 22-month-old daughter made it out of the burning home safely.
By Erica Lunsford and Megan Sadler
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A New Tazewell family is thankful to be alive and safe after a fire completely destroyed their home Tuesday night.

According to Nicole Davidson, her 7-year-old son Eli helped make sure their 22-month-old daughter made it out of the burning home safely.

Davidson said something woke her in the middle of the night before she realized there was smoke and flames in the house. She and her husband Chris are former firefighters and immediately jumped into action.

“He grabbed the fire extinguisher trying to buy me time to get the kids, and I grabbed the boys because they were closest to the fire,” said Davidson.

Davidson said flames in the living room prevented her from reaching the bedroom where her 22-month-old daughter was sleeping.

Once the parents and two kids made it safely outside, Davidson said her husband gave Eli a boost so that he could enter the baby’s bedroom through a window. Even though he said he was scared, he went into the bedroom and grabbed the baby from her crib, handing her out the window safely.

“Dad busted the window and then I said, ‘I can’t do it,’ like two times, and then I said, ‘I got her dad’. And when we went down there I said ‘I was scared but I didn’t want my sister to die’,” says Eli.

No one was hurt in the fire, but the home was a total loss. The family is now staying with a family member who lives nearby.

South Claiborne Volunteer Fire Department initially responded to the fire along with several other nearby departments.

Investigators have not determined an official cause, but an electrical fire is suspected.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Sparks admitted to killing Savannah Spurlock.
David Sparks sentenced for murder of Savannah Spurlock
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces record-high number of deaths; officials release winter holiday guidance
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on Richmond Road
Photo Courtesy: Robert Scott
Harlan County Judge-Executive thankful no one was injured after train derails
Danville Christian Academy
U.S. Supreme Court sides with Beshear in Ky. school lawsuit case

Latest News

‘Armed and dangerous’: Man wanted on murder warrant in connection with Lexington shooting
‘Armed and dangerous’: Man wanted on murder warrant in connection with Lexington shooting
Health dept. reports 155 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington
Health dept. reports 155 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington
Friday, AMEN House in Georgetown held its fourth food box giveaway.
AMEN House helping more families put food on the table during the holidays
Raekwon Burse, 24.
‘Armed and dangerous’: Man wanted on murder warrant in connection with Lexington shooting
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has reported about 30 new COVID-19 cases a day...
Health dept. reports 155 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington