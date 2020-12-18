Advertisement

Kentucky mail carrier encounters ax-wielding dog on his route

Tim Smith is a rural mail carrier in Williamsburg. Tim says he has seen some strange things over the years, but this one takes the cake.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky mail carrier had an unusual encounter the other day.

Tim Smith is a rural mail carrier in Williamsburg. Tim says he has seen some strange things over the years, but this one takes the cake:

Saw this on my mail route today. There’s a lot of reasons why your mailman might not deliver your packages, and this is one of them. I can handle a dog, but not a dog with an axe. 😂

Posted by Tim Smith on Thursday, December 17, 2020

Tim jokingly said in a Facebook post, “There’s a lot of reasons why your mailman might not deliver your packages, and this is one of them. I can handle a dog, but not a dog with an axe.”

Tim says the dog is actually very friendly and he often sees him carrying around sticks.

