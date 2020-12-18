Advertisement

LCA looks to add to legacy in Class 2A final vs. Beechwood

The Eagles were region runners-up every year from 2015-2019
By Brian Milam
Dec. 18, 2020
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The LCA Eagles are one win away from the school’s second football state championship. The previous title came in 2009 with the likes of Dominique Hayden, Lucas Witt, Brandon Burdette, and many others leading the charge. Now, eleven years later, LCA is back in the big dance looking to add to the trophy case. In the way of the Eagles stands Beechwood. The Northern Kentucky powerhouse has 14 state championships to its credit and has been in a total of 19 title games, but all of those gold trophies were in Class ‘A’ football.

LCA finally got over the hump in 2020. A year ago, the Eagles were knocked out in the region finals by eventual 2A champ Somerset. The same in 2018 and in 2017 a regional runner-up finish came to eventual state champion Danville. What about 2016? Oh, yeah, the Admirals derailed the Eagles in the region finals as well that year and in 2015. So, as you can imagine, LCA is more than ready to claim a crown they have waited for years to win.

“To be able to leave that kind of legacy behind and through all this team’s been through will just be amazing and kind of show all the people who did I say is what we can do,” said senior defensive lineman Neal Dickey.

Receiver Will Vernon added a little more perspective. “It is something I’ve dreamed about ever since I was a kid. You know I’ve been down here since I was in kindergarten and the last time they won was in 2009 and I’ve always dreamt about ending the drought and bringing it back to LCA.”

