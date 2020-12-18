Advertisement

LCA loses to Beechwood 24-23 (OT) in Class 2A finals

The Eagles see fate turn at the most crucial moments
Doug Charles
Doug Charles(WKYT)
By Brian Milam
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Sometimes the ball does not bounce your way and on occasion the bounce can be a cruel one.

LCA’s dream of winning a state title came down to just that, a bounce of the ball. The Eagles lost to Beechwood 24-23 in Friday’s Class ‘2A’ state championship at Kroger Field.

With the game tied at 17-17. LCA kicker Andrew Dobbs had what would have been a game-winning 44-yard field goal hit the left upright, bounce off the cross bar, and not go through forcing overtime.

In the extra period Beechwood scored first and led 24-17. LCA punched it in for six and, again, it came down to a kick. Dobbs’ extra point attempt was blocked as the Tigers bull-rushed the snap ending any hopes of a state title.

LCA ends the season 10-2 as Beechwood claims its 15th state crown, but its first as a member of Class 2A.

