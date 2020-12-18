Advertisement

Lexington police chief gives details on open homicide cases

Our Grason Passmore sat down with Chief Weathers one-on-one to discuss updates in four of the...
Our Grason Passmore sat down with Chief Weathers one-on-one to discuss updates in four of the most recent unsolved homicides.(WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington has seen a record number of homicides this year. Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers tells us they do have updates in four of the most recent unsolved homicides. Our Grason Passmore sat down with Chief Weathers one-on-one.

He tells us they can’t release much in terms of the four cases they’re still working now. But the first update he could give is they have identified a person of interest in the October homicide of Ava Creech.

62-year-old Creech was found dead inside her apartment on Victoria Way. Chief Weathers says he can’t release any information other than the fact they have identified a person of interest and the investigation is still ongoing.

He also said two November homicides that happened on the same day, one on Wrenn Court and the other at Winchester and Midland, don’t seem to be related at this time. Even though both victims were at the same downtown night club earlier that evening.

Another update was provided on the Payne Street homicide. Chief Weathers says 20-year-old Madilyn Grisham, who was shot and killed outside of a private event in November, does not appear to be the intended target of the shooting.

“We still have people coming forward. They just don’t want to be as visible coming forward and talking to police. Again, I don’t know if that’s related to the politics or it’s just the way the current societal trends are today,” Chief Weathers said.

Chief Weathers did not have an update in 82-year-old Alice Carter’s death. She was shot and killed after being caught in crossfire in October.

Chief Weathers says the pandemic has made it challenging for investigators to do face-to-face interviews as they normally would. But he says investigators have been very diligent about continuing community policing in safe ways.

He is asking for anyone with information to come forward. It can be done anonymously.

