Mike Holcomb named new football coach at Madison Central

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mike Holcomb has coached football in the mountains of Eastern Kentucky his entire career. Now, the 3-time state championship winning coach is heading to Richmond to lead Madison Central. “It’s been a community I have always had a lot of interest in over the years, but this opportunity just came at a great time in my life.”

Holcomb won three state titles at Breathitt County in 1995, 1996, and 2002 and in each season went undefeated. From 1995-97, Holcomb’s Breathitt County teams also won 42 games in a row. Holcomb’s best teams have always been known to throw the football. In fact, three of his former quarterbacks are in the KHSAA record book for TD passes. Kyle Moore tossed 111 touchdowns between 1995-98, Allen Sperry had 92 strikes from 1999-2000 and current Boyle County coach, then Breathitt QB Justin Haddix, passed for a then state record 58 touchdowns in 2002.

“My style hasn’t changed a whole lot, but I think I have adapted to the running game a little bit more.” But, Holcomb added, “There’s nothing more exciting than to see the ball in the air if you can do that.”

Madison Central has been playing football since 1954 when the county consolidated with three other schools, but has only has only one region title coming in 2018. The Indians have won just two games since that season. Holcomb knows he was hired to help bring excitement back to the program.

“There’s no magic formula, says Holcomb. “It’s all about getting things done out there on the field. There’s nothing like success on Friday night especially late in the year. Once you get a taste of that, it is something you keep wanting to do.”

