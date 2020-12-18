Missing Clay County man found dead

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the recent missing men in Clay County was found dead Friday morning. Clay County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched after a man was found in a wooded area near Sizemore Park Road.

A deputy coroner identified the man as 58-year-old Joey Mills.

Mills was last seen Saturday in the Curry Branch community.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation. The body of Joey Mills will undergo an autopsy.

