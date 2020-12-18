Advertisement

Missing Clay County man found dead

Joey Mills
Joey Mills(Alta Nolan)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the recent missing men in Clay County was found dead Friday morning. Clay County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched after a man was found in a wooded area near Sizemore Park Road.

A deputy coroner identified the man as 58-year-old Joey Mills.

Mills was last seen Saturday in the Curry Branch community.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation. The body of Joey Mills will undergo an autopsy.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Sparks admitted to killing Savannah Spurlock.
David Sparks sentenced for murder of Savannah Spurlock
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces record-high number of deaths; officials release winter holiday guidance
Coroner releases name of pedestrian hit by vehicle on Richmond Road
Photo Courtesy: Robert Scott
Harlan County Judge-Executive thankful no one was injured after train derails
Danville Christian Academy
U.S. Supreme Court sides with Beshear in Ky. school lawsuit case

Latest News

Another system is expected to bring rain and a potential for a wintry mix this weekend
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Watching a weekend system move in
Hours of operation at the Kroger Field COVID-19 testing facility have been extended. It's now...
Health experts urge people to follow COVID-19 guidance during peak of holiday season
A man in Louisville overcame a devastating diagnosis. 34-year-old Andy Smith was hospitalized...
UofL Hospital COVID patient survives after being told he had 24 hours to live
If you were hoping to put a gift in the mail and have it delivered by Christmas, you may be out...
USPS struggles with shipping delays during holiday season