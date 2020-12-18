Advertisement

Moderna vaccines ship if FDA gives OK, health secretary says

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP — Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says shipments of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine will begin this weekend if the FDA grants emergency use authorization as expected on Friday.

“Trucks will roll, planes will fly this weekend, 5.9 million doses of Moderna vaccine allocated for next week,” Azar told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Friday.

Azar said the Moderna vaccine is “shockingly effective” and he expected to get vaccinated next week, if the White House physician cleared him to do so. Azar’s wife has tested positive for COVID-19 and he is quarantining at the moment.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, and Surgeon General Jerome Adams were vaccinated on live TV Friday morning.

