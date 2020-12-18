Pulaski County seeing major surge in COVID-19 cases

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A large southern Kentucky county is seeing a major surge in COVID-19 cases.

Thursday, was Kentucky’s deadliest day so far during the pandemic with 54 COVID-related.

In Pulaski County, the numbers of positive cases are rising, several days this past week the county has had more than 100 each day. A lot of those are asymptomatic, but there’s also a lot becoming very sick, and, the scary thing is, a funeral home director says he’s performing a lot more funerals and could perform even more in the weeks ahead.

Richard New says they would normally have about 300 funerals in a year, this year it could be closer to 400. Not all of those are COVID-related, but New says in the last two months or so the COVID funerals have risen dramatically. He says what is difficult is having services for those people, with all of the precautions in place, families just can’t have a large service.

What’s also troubling to New, is he says people just aren’t taking the precautions as seriously as they need to.

“I’ve had families where the health department has called the family and called us, and they have informed them ‘this person has the virus. Take the necessary precautions. Wear a mask.’ And they don’t,” New said.

Local health leaders tell us many of the cases can be tied to outbreaks at local nursing homes. Thursday, Pulaski County had 138 new cases and, right now, there are more than 400 active cases.

New also says they have to be more careful in embalming because, even though a person may be deceased, the virus can still be alive in that person.

