Santa “Chase and Chat” event happening in Winchester

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 6:02 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Santa Clause is coming to town.

Saturday, Dec. 19, Santa Clause will be hosting a live-stream event known as “Chase and Chat,” throughout the city of Winchester.

St. Nick will have a GPS device in his car so that children and their parents will be able to track or “chase” him between the hours of 2 and 5 p.m.

It will be followed by a Facebook Live chat on Main Street Winchester’s.

The chat will include Santa reading “Twas the night before Christmas,” and then start reading letters from children around Clark County.

You can click here for more details on the event on Saturday.

