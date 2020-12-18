Scott County Judge Executive: ‘Divine intervention’ helped save a man’s life

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It was business as usual at the Scott County courthouse Wednesday afternoon until a man struggling to breathe right outside of the judge executive’s office had Joe Pat Covington expanding his work duties.

“He collapsed in a chair,” Covington said. “One of our staff members heard something, got up and checked, and saw that he was in distress, and we of course called 911.”

But, a medical professional was closer than they thought. Blair Walker was in the lobby when he heard the commotion on the second floor.

“I went up there and saw a man sitting on a bench slouched over,” Blair Walker said. “So, I tried to talk to him, tried to wake him up and he was not responsive.”

With Walker’s medical training and an AED that Covington and his staff knew was in the building, the group was able to start chest compressions and shock the man’s heart before EMS arrived.

“The equipment was here and the equipment was used to save a man’s life, along with Mr. Walker’s guidance and his stepping into action immediately,” Covington said.

Without what Covington calls that divine intervention, the man’s outcome could have been very different.

“It sounded like by the time he got to the ambulance he was more awake and talking after what he just went through, I think it had to do with the fact that we got the defibrillator on him fairly quick,” Walker said. “It’s just a blessing to be able to help when help was needed.”

Covington told us, at last report, the man did have a heart attack but was in the hospital and doing okay.

