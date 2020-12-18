Advertisement

Scott County Judge Executive: ‘Divine intervention’ helped save a man’s life

It happened around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
It happened around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It was business as usual at the Scott County courthouse Wednesday afternoon until a man struggling to breathe right outside of the judge executive’s office had Joe Pat Covington expanding his work duties.

“He collapsed in a chair,” Covington said. “One of our staff members heard something, got up and checked, and saw that he was in distress, and we of course called 911.”

But, a medical professional was closer than they thought. Blair Walker was in the lobby when he heard the commotion on the second floor.

“I went up there and saw a man sitting on a bench slouched over,” Blair Walker said. “So, I tried to talk to him, tried to wake him up and he was not responsive.”

With Walker’s medical training and an AED that Covington and his staff knew was in the building, the group was able to start chest compressions and shock the man’s heart before EMS arrived.

“The equipment was here and the equipment was used to save a man’s life, along with Mr. Walker’s guidance and his stepping into action immediately,” Covington said.

Without what Covington calls that divine intervention, the man’s outcome could have been very different.

“It sounded like by the time he got to the ambulance he was more awake and talking after what he just went through, I think it had to do with the fact that we got the defibrillator on him fairly quick,” Walker said. “It’s just a blessing to be able to help when help was needed.”

Covington told us, at last report, the man did have a heart attack but was in the hospital and doing okay.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Sparks admitted to killing Savannah Spurlock.
David Sparks sentenced for murder of Savannah Spurlock
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces record-high number of deaths; officials release winter holiday guidance
Kansas added to New York's travel advisory list
Kentuckians warned not to travel out of state unless absolutely necessary
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on Richmond Road
Photo Courtesy: Robert Scott
Harlan County Judge-Executive thankful no one was injured after train derails

Latest News

Students in the school’s performing arts club came together online for their production of How...
Elementary school in Scott Co. performs The Grinch virtually
Winter Holiday Guidance for Kentucky
Health officials encourage limiting size of household gatherings for winter holidays
Allie Sapp, left, worked preparing the vaccine for Claire Stockwell, middle, after getting...
UK Healthcare worker shares his COVID-19 vaccine experience
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Fayette Co. health officials Kacy Allen-Bryant and...
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Fayette Co. health officials Kacy Allen-Bryant, Kevin Hall