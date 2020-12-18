Advertisement

St. Claire HealthCare medical staff required to get COVID-19 vaccine

By Olivia Russell
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The medical staff at St. Claire HealthCare in Morehead is not only encouraged to be vaccinated against COVID-19, it will be required.

The medical staff voted on Tuesday to make the vaccine an expectation for all members of the medical staff.

The first in line for the vaccine will be doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, environmental service workers, maintenance staff, and other frontline staff involved in the care of COVID-19 patients.

They hope the vaccine will be available for all “tier 1″ frontline staff by the first of the year.

The hospital is expecting its first shipment on Monday, December 21 and it plans to administer those doses later that afternoon.

Doctor William Melahn says he hopes this will give the community comfort and confidence with the vaccine.

“We’re going to take this vaccine because it’s the right thing to do for this community,” Dr. Melahn said. “We just want to make sure that we send a message out to the community that these physicians, all of our physicians believe in this vaccine. We know it’s safe and we’re all gonna take it ourselves.”

Right now it’s not clear exactly how many doses the hospital will get in its first shipment or when more are expected.

St. Claire says it’s expecting to get the Moderna vaccine, which is still waiting for emergency approval from the FDA.

