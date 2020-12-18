UK Healthcare worker shares his COVID-19 vaccine experience

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Excitement is in the air inside UK Hospital after months of dread, loss and pain.

Assistant Patient Care Manager Nathan Wright described the situation as ‘dire’ on the COVID floor.

“I cannot stress enough how catastrophic this has been,” Wright said. “These people are extremely ill that we’re taking care of day in and day out.”

Wright found out on Monday his life was going to change. He would be vaccinated against COVID-19 the next day, a moment he said he’ll never forget.

“It was a very touching moment….I was alone with the person giving me the injection and when she went to inject me she said, ‘Just think, you’re making history,’” he said.

In the 24 hours following the jab, Wright said he’s had few side effects.

“No problems with any range of motion today, no any real significant side effects at all,” he said. “A little fatigued, no fever, no aching, nothing. It’s really been kind of remarkable. I didn’t even feel it when I got the injection!”

He said his arm is sore, but described the feeling as less intense than an annual flu shot.

Wright got back to work the same day he was vaccinated. He said his experience mirrors his colleagues’, even those with a history of reactions and allergies to injections.

“My unit has over 200 staff,” he said. “Probably at least 60-70 of those people have had this injection, everyone I’ve spoken with in the last two days, no one has experienced any significant side effects at all.”

He said months of work fighting the virus has taken a toll on the staff physically, mentally and emotionally. Now, something as small as a vial has a huge impact.

“You can definitely tell that there is a renewed sense of hope, there is a light at the end of the tunnel and we’re hopefully starting to turn the corner on this,” Wright said.

He said he’ll received his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine 21 days after his first.

