Advertisement

Williamsburg man arrested on child sexual abuse charges

(MGN online)
By Paige Noel
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested 48-year-old Hobert Lee Elswick on child sexual abuse charges.

Police began investigating Elswick after discovering he was uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.

Investigators searched Elswick’s home Thursday, arrested him and took the equipment used to facilitate the crime.

Elswick is charged with five counts of possession or viewing matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and four counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance. He could face one to five years in prison.

Elswick is at the Whitley County Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Sparks admitted to killing Savannah Spurlock.
David Sparks sentenced for murder of Savannah Spurlock
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces record-high number of deaths; officials release winter holiday guidance
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on Richmond Road
Photo Courtesy: Robert Scott
Harlan County Judge-Executive thankful no one was injured after train derails
Danville Christian Academy
U.S. Supreme Court sides with Beshear in Ky. school lawsuit case

Latest News

Pikeville military homecoming
‘It was awesome’: Local boy’s Christmas wish comes true as brother returns home from the Army
Students in the school’s performing arts club came together online for their production of How...
Elementary school in Scott Co. performs The Grinch virtually
It happened around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
Scott County Judge Executive: ‘Divine intervention’ helped save a man’s life
Winter Holiday Guidance for Kentucky
Health officials encourage limiting size of household gatherings for winter holidays
Allie Sapp, left, worked preparing the vaccine for Claire Stockwell, middle, after getting...
UK Healthcare worker shares his COVID-19 vaccine experience