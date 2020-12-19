Advertisement

155 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 155 new COVID-19 cases for Friday, December 18.

Three deaths were also reported. Two of them were new, one was from November.

The new cases bring the total number in Fayette County to 21,466. The death toll is at 147.

The state’s COVID-19 map still shows Fayette County in the red zone with 54.4 cases per 100,000 population. Red zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people.

Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 451 cases, Dec. 9
  • 409 cases, Dec. 2
  • 362 cases, Nov. 22
  • 334 cases, Nov. 28
  • 306 cases, Nov. 25
  • 297 cases, Dec. 3
  • 296 cases, Dec. 1
  • 281 cases, Nov. 27
  • 274 cases, Nov. 21
  • 265 cases, Nov. 14

According to the health department, while the numbers of daily positive cases are down from the 300-400 from late November/early December, the numbers are still much higher counts than in the summer, and even 2-3 times what they were in October.

Health officials say our “low days” are higher than most of our high days in the fall.

The health department says hospitalizations from COVID-19 are also continuing to increase, with 1,133 Lexington residents having been hospitalized from COVID-19 during the outbreak.

Although the vaccine has started being distributed to healthcare workers and long-term care facilities, the health department says it won’t be widely available for the general public until later in 2021.

Health officials say you can also help slow the spread of COVID-19 by following these public health guidelines:

  • Wash your hands often
  • Avoid close contact with others
  • Wear a cloth face-covering in public
  • Stay home if you have symptoms.

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.

Statewide, there are 237,190 total cases of COVID-19. 2,344 Kentuckians have died from the virus.

