Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Showers and potential wintry mix move in

Showers move through tonight with a potential to switch to a wintry mix for some early Sunday...
Showers move through tonight with a potential to switch to a wintry mix for some early Sunday morning(WKYT)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our pattern remains active through this weekend with rain and the potential for a wintry mix, but the dynamic weather doesn’t stop here as we track another system just in time for the holidays.

Keep a coat and umbrella handy if you plan to be out this evening or tonight due to showers increasing from the west to the east. This next system will continue to increase rain activity across our region through tonight, becoming more widespread as well. Temperatures will be slower to cool, but with lower-40s and upper-30s around this evening and tonight, it will still be a chilly feel.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s for most. During the early morning hours, some wintry mix will be possible across northern and eastern Kentucky. Models still don’t handle the transition well, but a few areas could experience wet snow or sleet, creating isolated slick spots on roadways. As we get into the later morning hours and then into the afternoon, a lot of the rain activity will start to diminish with drier weather coming in during the evening and night. Highs on Sunday only reach into the lower-40s, which is average for this time of year.

As we look towards Christmas and the days leading up to it, models are still going a bit back and forth, but another powerful system still seems to be on course to bring us a snow event. This next system looks to arrive by late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, beginning as rain, but then as the cold front passes and temperatures plunge, the rain will turn to snow. The big question is the exact timing of that switchover and just how cold the air will be. The earlier the cool down in temperatures, means better snow accumulation and vise versa. Still watching it closely, but a white Christmas this year is still looking reasonably favorable.

