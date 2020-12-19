Ally Blake brings us to a wet weekend & more

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

We have made it to the weekend guys, and we are off to a went and wintery one!

It is Saturday December 19th, and we are off to a chilly start here in Kentucky! Temperatures are sitting right at the freezing mark for most of the region and we will steadily increase to the low 40′s throughout the day. The other element in our forecast that will increase is cloud cover. A mix of few clouds at the moment, but as soon as the sun rises the clouds will build in.

With that arrival, a cold front will move into our areas and bring the chance for rain showers later this evening and into tomorrow. Of course we are watching the temperatures to go along with it because if we can get close enough to freezing we may see a wintery mix transition into Sunday. This transition could linger into early Monday as well so something that could make your Monday morning commute messy.

Monday is the first official day of winter, and temperatures will stay close to average and Tuesday will be the most quiet day this week. Wednesday is where things get fun... and cold. An arctic front comes in from Canada bringing very cold air with it and we could see highs later this week in the 20′s in time for Christmas. This will also carry our next big thing with it, and adding moisture into the equation, maybe the potential for a white Christmas. This is not set in stone yet... but I am saying there is a chance. Have a great weekend everyone!

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.