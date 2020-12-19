Advertisement

Ashland rolls past Elizabethtown to win third state title

The Tomcats (11-0) completed the perfect season to win the school’s third state title.
By Alex Walker
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Ashland rolled past Elizabethtown 35-14 Saturday afternoon to win the Class 3A state championship.

Hunter Gillum opened the scoring with an 8-yard touchdown run to put Ashland in front 7-0. Keontae Pittman scored two straight touchdowns for Ashland to extend the lead to 21-0 midway through the third quarter.

Pittman finished with 254 rushing yards and three touchdowns. His last touchdown was the cap to a 35-14 win.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

