Baptist Health ER doctor details COVID-19 vaccine experience

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington emergency room doctor is sharing how he’s feeling five days out from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Mark Spanier works at Baptist Health Hospital Lexington treating patients for COVID-19 and other ailments. He said the last several months working in the ER have been long, but getting vaccinated was just the opposite.

“Once the vaccine was approved, I was notified I would get it in about a week and it quickly ramped up to, I was going to be one of the first recipients,” Dr. Spanier said.

He received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Monday. Since then, he’s had zero symptoms, though a few of his colleagues did.

“I have heard there’s a little soreness to an arm and one person had a headache,” Dr. Spanier said.

He recommends people plan ahead when their vaccination date comes around.

“If you plan it out, I think that’s probably the best way to do it, you’re not going to work the next day if you can avoid it,” he said.

Dr. Spanier said despite the mild side effects for some, getting the vaccine was a significant milestone.

“It just felt really good to know that we’re at the beginning of getting this thing under control,” he said.

He said he isn’t aware of any coworkers in his unit that have declined the shot. Instead, they’re leading by example.

“People will look on the internet and see that there’s one theory or another the says that the government’s trying to poison us, or someone’s trying to track us,” Dr. Spanier said. “I think it’s much more important to see the people who have done the research know the risks and benefits of receiving the vaccine and watching them actually receive the vaccine.”

