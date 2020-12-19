Advertisement

Boyle Co. edges Franklin Co. 31-28 in OT to claim Class 4A crown

The Rebels win the school’s 9th state title since 1999
Boyle Co.
Boyle Co.(KHSAA)
By Brian Milam
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The KHSAA Class ‘4A’ championship game lived up to the hype.  Boyle County outlasted Franklin County 31-28 in overtime to lock down its 9th state championship.  The Rebels’ Luke Sheperson knocked down Nick Broyles’ 4th down pass at the goal line in OT to preserve the win.

The Rebels’ only lead of the game came in overtime as Jackson Smith connected on a 23-yard field goal.

Franklin County led four times only to see Boyle County tie it up each time.

1st qtr    FC: Moorman 5-yard TD run  7-0

2nd qtr   BC: McDaniel 4-yard TD run     7-7

2nd qtr   FC: Ledford 1-yard TD run       14-7

2nd qtr   BC: McDaniel 3-yard TD run     14-14

3rd qtr    FC: Claudio 19-yard TD catch    21-14

4th qtr    BC: Gillis 4-yard TD run              21-21

4th qtr    FC: Moorman 6-yard TD run      28-21

4th qtr    BC: Clark 59-yard TD catch          28-28

OT          BC: Smith 23-yard FG                    31-28

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

