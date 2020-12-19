Boyle Co. edges Franklin Co. 31-28 in OT to claim Class 4A crown

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The KHSAA Class ‘4A’ championship game lived up to the hype. Boyle County outlasted Franklin County 31-28 in overtime to lock down its 9th state championship. The Rebels’ Luke Sheperson knocked down Nick Broyles’ 4th down pass at the goal line in OT to preserve the win.

The Rebels’ only lead of the game came in overtime as Jackson Smith connected on a 23-yard field goal.

Franklin County led four times only to see Boyle County tie it up each time.

1st qtr FC: Moorman 5-yard TD run 7-0

2nd qtr BC: McDaniel 4-yard TD run 7-7

2nd qtr FC: Ledford 1-yard TD run 14-7

2nd qtr BC: McDaniel 3-yard TD run 14-14

3rd qtr FC: Claudio 19-yard TD catch 21-14

4th qtr BC: Gillis 4-yard TD run 21-21

4th qtr FC: Moorman 6-yard TD run 28-21

4th qtr BC: Clark 59-yard TD catch 28-28

OT BC: Smith 23-yard FG 31-28

