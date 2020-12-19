Cats off to worst start in nearly 100 years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With their 75-63 loss in Cleveland on Saturday to North Carolina, the Kentucky Wildcats now are 1-5 on the season.

That marks the first time since the 1926-27 season any UK men’s team has lost five of its first six games.

Coach Basil Hayden’s Wildcats lost their first four games that year before winning at Kentucky Wesleyan. Hayden and the Cats would lose their next four to drop to 1-8.

Kentucky would finish the season 3-13.

