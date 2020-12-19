Advertisement

Experts warn the public to not rely negative COVID-19 tests before gathering for Christmas

"I think the tests are picking up less of the covid than they should be at this point," says...
"I think the tests are picking up less of the covid than they should be at this point," says emergency physician Dr. Ryan Stanton.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Testing for COVID-19 is vital to slow the spread according to experts, but they warn a negative test isn’t a free pass meriting large gatherings.

“I think the tests are picking up less of the covid than they should be at this point,” says emergency physician Dr. Ryan Stanton. “Eight people who had covid typical symptoms, only two ended up testing positive.”

Dr. Stanton says back during thanksgiving he got a COVID-19 test. He says he tested negative, only to test positive with another test soon after.

While experts say testing is a useful tool, the doctor says it’s best to stay home this Christmas. He suggests getting together with people from different households virtually. Dr. Stanton says we saw an increase in cases after Thanksgiving. After Christmas, he says he anticipates numbers to go back up.

This is all as two vaccines in the US have been given the green light. Next week, more than 27,000 Pfizer vaccines are supposed to arrive in the Commonwealth. The first shipment of the Moderna vaccine is expected next week.

With only a few more big holidays left in the year and hope from these vaccinations, Dr. Stanton warns us to not give up on our fight yet.

“What we don’t want to do is see somebody get covid and have a complication from covid in these last days before we likely have an exit strategy for them,” Dr. Stanton says.

Dr. Stanton says hospitalization numbers in Lexington have picked up over the month. He says they peaked about a week ago.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to PETA, 400 or more thoroughbreds from the U.S. are sold to South Korea each year.
Kentucky Derby thoroughbred slaughtered for meat in South Korea
Tim Smith is a rural mail carrier in Williamsburg. Tim says he has seen some strange things...
Kentucky mail carrier encounters ax-wielding dog on his route
Raekwon Burse, 24.
‘Armed and dangerous’: Man wanted on murder warrant in connection with Lexington shooting
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 3,179 new COVID-19 cases; 28 deaths
Coroner releases name of pedestrian hit by vehicle on Richmond Road

Latest News

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
155 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington
FastCast Saturday Morning- Meteorologist Ally Blake times out a week weekend and more
Ally Blake brings us to a wet weekend & more
It was a busy day for Santa!
Santa Zooms into Kentucky Children’s Hospital for virtual visit
UKPD delivers toys for the children of Kentucky Children's Hospital. Photo by Pete Comparoni |...
UKPD delivers toys to patients at Kentucky Children’s Hospital