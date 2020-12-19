Floyd County couple’s donation to keep ‘House of Hope’ operating

MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The East Kentucky House of Hope will remain in operation for a long time because of one Floyd County couple’s generosity.

When Dr. Gan Maddiwar and his wife Surekha moved to the county from New York City in 1976 and say they had no idea what to expect.

“We just fell in love with Martin town and people,” Surekha said. “And I felt like Floyd County is my home away from home.”

That loved pushed them into making a $100,000 donation to the homeless shelter in the area.

“We decided to buy it off and let them run the management the same way it used to be,” Dr. Maddiwar said.

Having spent more than 40 years in Martin, the Maddiwars said they felt called upon to provide for the community when it was in need.

One of the shelter’s original founders, Mickey McGuire, said it not only gave them assurance but a stronger sense of cohesion as well.

“It proves they were here long enough that they fell into our culture,” McGuire said. “And we have a different culture, it’s not like this everywhere in the world. You go other places, it’s not this way.”

The message the Maddiwars are trying to send? In their own words: one of pride and hope.

“There is always a light at the end of the tunnel. If you’re already at the bottom, you can not go any lower than that,” the Maddiwars said. “So, it is the best place to be, and go up from that.”

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.