One dead after reported robbery attempt in Laurel County

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - One man is dead after an alleged attempted robbery at a Laurel County store.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, an attempted robbery was reported at the Bait Bucket store south of London around 7 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19.

Deputies were told 32-year-old Jacob Vann entered the store saying he wanted money and inferring he had a weapon. An employee fired a gun at Vann when he allegedly assaulted another employee. Vann was killed by the gunfire.

A third employee was hit in the side by a stray bullet. She was treated at the scene and taken to UK Medical Center in Lexington.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident now.

