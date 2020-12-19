Peace walk held in Lexington to remember 82-year-old shooting victim

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Family and friends of a Lexington shooting victim are demanding justice and keeping their loved one’s memory alive.

According to police, 82-year-old Alice Carter was getting out of a car on Fifth Street when she was shot and killed in crossfire between multiple cars.

That was in October, and as of Dec. 16, no suspects have been named in the case.

“We want to know why someone hasn’t been arrested for the senseless murder that someone’s done to my mother,” said Carter’s daughter Jacqueline Francis.

Francis and other loved ones marched for a peace walk in Lexington and chanted Carter’s name. Francis said they believe someone in the area knows more about what happened to Carter.

“Nobody wants to say anything. When you’re sitting here and you see cars going back-and-forth and you know the people and you’re hiding your family members, you know something,” Francis said. “But you don’t have to answer to us, you have to answer to God when it’s all said and done.”

Francis said the family will not let Carter’s name be forgotten. They said another peace walk will be held Jan. 23, 2021. All are invited.

If you have information about Carter’s shooting, you can contact the Lexington Police Department.

