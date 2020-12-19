Advertisement

Potter leads No. 12 Wisconsin past No. 23 Louisville 85-48

The Cardinals were playing their first game since December 1 after dealing with COVID-19.
Wisconsin's Aleem Ford (2) drives against Louisville's Samuell Williamson (10) during the first...
Wisconsin's Aleem Ford (2) drives against Louisville's Samuell Williamson (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Micah Potter scored 20 points and Aleem Ford added 12 to lead No. 12 Wisconsin to an 85-48 non-conference victory over short-handed No. 23 Louisville on Saturday in a rescheduled ACC/Big Ten Challenge game.

The Cardinals, playing their first game since Dec. 1 after team activities were suspended due to coronavirus issues within the program, were without leading scorer Carlik Jones. The graduate transfer point guard, averaging 17.3 points, traveled with the team but didn’t play.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to PETA, 400 or more thoroughbreds from the U.S. are sold to South Korea each year.
Kentucky Derby thoroughbred slaughtered for meat in South Korea
Tim Smith is a rural mail carrier in Williamsburg. Tim says he has seen some strange things...
Kentucky mail carrier encounters ax-wielding dog on his route
Raekwon Burse, 24.
‘Armed and dangerous’: Man wanted on murder warrant in connection with Lexington shooting
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 3,179 new COVID-19 cases; 28 deaths
Coroner releases name of pedestrian hit by vehicle on Richmond Road

Latest News

The 1926-27 team started the season 1-8
Cats off to worst start in nearly 100 years
Kentucky's Brandon Boston Jr., left, passes against North Carolina in the first half of an NCAA...
UNC knocks off Kentucky 75-63 in CBS Sports Classic
Wildcats run their record to 7-1
UK women wreck Wofford, 98-37
Ashland beats Elizabethtown 35-14.
Ashland rolls past Elizabethtown to win third state title