UK women wreck Wofford, 98-37

Wildcats force 33 turnovers
Wildcats run their record to 7-1
Wildcats run their record to 7-1(UK Athletics)
By Steve Moss
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Dre’una Edwards had 19 points, Rhyne Howard added 18 and No. 9 Kentucky held Wofford to 28% shooting while running away to a 98-37 rout.

The Wildcats shot 51% in rolling to their largest victory margin this season.

They led led 48-11 at halftime before stretching it to 74-16 in the third and extending the margin over 60 in the fourth.

Edwards made 8 of 10 from the field and had eight rebounds while Howard was 7 of 12 with four 3-pointers. Lilly Hatton and Jackie Carman each had seven points for the Terriers, who shot 13 of 46.

