UKPD delivers toys to patients at Kentucky Children’s Hospital
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More community leaders in Lexington are spreading cheer this holiday season.
Chief Santa Claus and his elves delivered toys to children at Kentucky Children’s Hospital.
Santa (or maybe UK Police Chief Joe Monroe) said his elves (or officers) had four cruisers full of gifts for patients.
He said it’s their largest collection ever.
