UNC knocks off Kentucky 75-63 in CBS Sports Classic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKYT) - No. 22 North Carolina outscored Kentucky 41-25 in the second half and beat the Wildcats 75-63 Saturday afternoon in the CBS Sports Classic in Cleveland.

With the loss, Kentucky is 1-5 for the first time since the 1926-27 season.

Davion Mintz led the Wildcats with 17 points and three triples. BJ Boston scored 15, but they had all kinds of foul trouble. Isaiah Jackson, Olivier Sarr and Lance Ware all fouled out and the Tar Heels pulled away down the stretch.

Four UNC players finished in double figures, led by Armando Bacot with 14 points.

Kentucky finished 40.4% from the floor and 3-13 from three. The Wildcats also had 16 turnovers.

Kentucky (1-5) visits Louisville December 26 at 12:00 on ESPN2.

