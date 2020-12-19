Advertisement

WKYT’s Bill Bryant remembers covering the 1986 trial in the murder of Michael Turpin

The Michael Turpin murder trial in 1986
The Michael Turpin murder trial in 1986(wkyt)
By Sam Dick
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -A 1986 murder case shocked the Lexington community. A young couple married only six months. The horrific stabbing death of 22-year old Michael Turpin involved his wife, Elizabeth Turpin, and her girlfriend Karen Brown. Police say Elizabeth Turpin plotted the murder, while Brown drove the getaway car for a man they paid, Keith Bouchard, to stab Michael more than two dozen times. This week Turpin, sentenced to life in prison, went before the parole board to ask that she be released. The Turpin family vehemently argued against that. Tonight in the Breakdown from 7-8, Bill Bryant of WKYT takes us back to the trial he covered from start to finish in 1986.

