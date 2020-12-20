Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Watching the Christmas week snow chances

Our pattern remains active as we approach Christmas with snow chances still looking likely(WKYT)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we head into this holiday week ahead, our pattern will remain active with a weak system moving through Monday, and then a more robust system moving in just in time to bring snow for Christmas.

Chilly and breezy conditions will remain around through this evening and tonight, but drier air will generally be filling in. Temperatures will fall through the 40s and into the 30s by tonight, with wind chill values being around 5-8 degrees below the actual temperatures. Any rain still left around this evening should also be clearing out to the east and southeast through tonight, with mostly cloudy skies remaining around for most.

By Monday morning, temperatures will begin in the mid to lower 30s. Winds will remain breezy for yet another day, with even gustier winds increasing through the afternoon, where we could experience gusts of 25-30+ mph. Mostly dry conditions will stay around throughout the day, but another weak system will move through the northeast bringing an isolated rain threat through the afternoon hours. On Monday, highs are expected to reach back into the mid-40s, which should end up slightly above average for this time of year.

As we continue to watch Christmas Eve and Christmas day, our thoughts remain the same on another system bringing snow. The timing of this system arrives by late Wednesday and into Thursday (Christmas Eve), beginning as gusty showers but then transiting over to snow showers. The biggest questions with this system are how quickly cold air intrudes to switch the rain over to snow and how fast the system moves through. Both of these factors will control just how much snow accumulation we will see by Christmas morning. It’s still way too early to talk about specific snowfall totals, but it’s likely we could either see a coating or several inches by Christmas. So, take a breath, sit back, and we’ll keep you updated on the latest as we get closer to this system.

