Alabama to meet Notre Dame in relocated CFP semifinal game

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) - Top-ranked Alabama will face Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff semifinal originally scheduled to serve as the 107th Rose Bowl.

The semifinal game was moved from Pasadena to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday night, ostensibly based on the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the Los Angeles area, but also because of the ban on fans at spectator sports in California.

It’s still unclear whether the game in the Dallas Cowboys’ home stadium will be called the Rose Bowl, but the decision ended a streak of 78 straight years in Pasadena for a bowl game first played in 1902.

