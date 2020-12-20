Ally Blake gives us an update on a soggy, chilly, & wintery start to end the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

We are unfortunately ending the weekend on a soggy, gloomy, and wintery note, but we are in for more crazy weather this week.

Good Sunday morning everyone! An area of low pressure in the western part of our state carries a cold front with it keeping moisture levels up today, but also col air sticks around. Scattered showers will be present all day long. In some spots, if temperatures get just right could see a transition to a mix. Temperatures will start off around 30 degrees, and then gradually increase to the low to mid 40′s. Cloud cover will remain during the rest of the day and into Monday.

Staring off the work week into the first official day of winter, where we will see the potential for a lingering wintery mixing the morning, but we should clear out in time for the afternoon to evening. This is the best set up for us as Jupiter will be in conjunction with Saturn creating the appearance of a large star all called the “Christmas Star” or “Star of Bethlehem”. This will only occur on Monday night so keep your eyes on the sky and hoe for the clouds to pass on early.

Tuesday looks to be the most quiet day this week with drier conditions and sunshine. Wednesday a front moves across the Bluegrass state, and as we enter Thursday cold arctic air will make it just in time for Christmas. This frigid airmass will combine with moisture to give us a healthy snow potential for Christmas eve. While a white Christmas is looking better today model wise, just keep in mind that waking up Christmas morning temperatures will be around the TEENS. Also any lingering snow could refreeze on roads that morning as well. Guys, we are in for a weather roller coaster this week into the holiday, so hang on, get ready, and most importantly have a Merry Christmas!

