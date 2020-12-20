Advertisement

Average US price of gas up 4 cents a gallon to $2.26

Gas pump (FILE)
Gas pump (FILE)(NBC29)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 4 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.26.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that a rise in crude oil prices spurred the increase.

The price at the pump is 35 cents less than it was a year ago.  

The highest average price in the nation is $3.34 a gallon in San Francisco.

The lowest average is $1.81 in Houston.

The average price of diesel spiked 6 cents over the past two weeks to $2.58.

The survey was conducted Friday. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

