Clemson and Ohio State get CFP rematch in Sugar Bowl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Despite playing just six games because of a COVID-19 issues, Ohio State made the College Football Playoff as the No. 3 seed and will face No. 2 Clemson in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day.

The pairing Sunday by the CFP selection committee sets up a rematch of last year’s semifinal in the Fiesta Bowl. Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence bested Justin Fields and the Buckeyes in that one, 29-23.

The playoff committee put Ohio State (6-0) in despite the Big Ten’s pandemic-delayed season and the Buckeyes having three scheduled games wiped out because of outbreaks.

