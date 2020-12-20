Advertisement

Clemson and Ohio State get CFP rematch in Sugar Bowl

The playoff committee put Ohio State (6-0) in despite the Big Ten’s pandemic-delayed season.
FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2019, file photo, Clemson running back Travis Etienne scores a...
FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2019, file photo, Clemson running back Travis Etienne scores a touchdown against Ohio State during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal, in Glendale, Ariz. Etienne was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America first-team, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Despite playing just six games because of a COVID-19 issues, Ohio State made the College Football Playoff as the No. 3 seed and will face No. 2 Clemson in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day.

The pairing Sunday by the CFP selection committee sets up a rematch of last year’s semifinal in the Fiesta Bowl. Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence bested Justin Fields and the Buckeyes in that one, 29-23.

The playoff committee put Ohio State (6-0) in despite the Big Ten’s pandemic-delayed season and the Buckeyes having three scheduled games wiped out because of outbreaks.

