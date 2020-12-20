Former Lexington-Fayette Urban County councilman Dr. Chuck Ellinger, Sr. has died

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A well-known former Lexington-Fayette Urban County councilman and restaurant owner has died at the age of 86.

The son of Dr. Chuck Ellinger, Sr. announced the death of his father. The Facebook post says Ellinger passed away peacefully Saturday morning.

“I was so truly blessed and proud to call him my dad every day,” he wrote in the post. “I know he will be looking down from heaven watching over me, just like he has my whole life.”

According to WKYT’s news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader, Ellinger was a dental professor at the University of Kentucky College of Dentistry.

Ellinger was elected to the Urban County Council’s 10th district seat in 1985. He served until 1998.

In a statement, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton called Ellinger an “outstanding community servant, both as a member of the Urban County Council and as an educator at the University of Kentucky.”

Ellinger helped start Lexington’s Senior Intern Program. Mayor Gorton says that the program has helped hundreds of seniors learn more about their government.

According to the Herald-Leader, Kerr Brothers Funeral Home will be handling arrangements.

