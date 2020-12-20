Gov. Beshear reports 1,765 new cases of COVID-19, 26 deaths Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,765 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total now stands at 242,321 cases. The state’s positivity rate is now 8.73%.

“There’s good news today: We got the final authorization necessary for the Moderna vaccine,” the Governor said. “That is being shipped all around the United States. We hope on Monday or Tuesday at the latest we will be giving that vaccine, especially to hospital workers all across this commonwealth.”

The top counties with the most positive cases Sunday are Jefferson, Fayette, and Warren. Each of these counties had at least 100 new cases. Jefferson County alone reported 276.

The Governor also reported 26 new deaths Sunday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 2,397.

“This is again under what we had this day last week, and this full week, which we end on Sunday, is less than it was the week before. That is a positive sign that shows that the steps we have taken, the sacrifice to mitigate and slow the exponential growth of this virus is working,” the Governor said. “But remember, deaths track cases. And so that exponential growth, we’re seeing the harm from it right now.”

Those reported lost to the virus Sunday a 78-year-old man in Adair County; an 86-year-old woman in Ballard County; a 96-year-old woman in Calloway County; a 76-year-old man in Casey County; a 74-year-old man in Clinton County; a 67-year-old woman in Fayette County; a 103-year-old woman in Graves County; a 79-year-old woman in Hancock County; a 59-year-old man in Hardin County; a 94-year-old woman and 92-year-old man in Hopkins County; two men, ages 73 and 86, in Jefferson County; a 95-year-old woman in Muhlenberg County; two men, ages 55 and 89, in Owsley County; an 81-year-old man in Pike County; a 73-year-old man in Rowan County; three women, ages 49, 85 and 88, and two men, ages 84 and 89, in Russell County; an 86-year-old man in Spencer County; an 88-year-old woman in Todd County; and an 81-year-old woman in Washington County.

At least 1,607 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, with 403 in the ICU and 226 on ventilators.

