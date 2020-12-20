Advertisement

Kentucky to play NC State January 2 in Gator Bowl

The game will kick off from Jacksonville, Florida at 12:00 on ESPN.
Kentucky players, led by head coach Mark Stoops run onto the field before an NCAA college...
Kentucky players, led by head coach Mark Stoops run onto the field before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky will play NC State January 2 in the Gator Bowl. The game will kick off from Jacksonville, Florida at 12:00 on ESPN.

The Wildcats finished an all-SEC schedule with a 4-6 record. They beat Mississippi State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and South Carolina.

Kentucky will be playing in its fifth-straight bowl game. Mark Stoops has led the Wildcats to consecutive wins in the Citrus Bowl against Penn State and the Belk Bowl against Virginia Tech.

“We are very excited to accept a bid to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl,” head coach Mark Stoops said. “I want to thank the Gator Bowl for the invitation and I want to thank our administration, Dr. Eli Capilouto and Mitch Barnhart, for their unwavering support this season. It’s been a very trying year for all of us and our team is ready to move forward with a fifth straight bowl game. We look forward to playing a great team in NC State. I’ve known Coach (Dave) Doeren a long time and I have great respect for him and his program.”

“The University of Kentucky is very honored to represent the Southeastern Conference in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl,” said Mitch Barnhart, UK Director of Athletics.  “Having had the opportunity to be in the game in 2016, we have so much respect for Rick Catlett and his staff. Rick has been an incredible friend of college football and we appreciate all he has done.”

“For UK, we’re excited about moving our football program forward with a fifth-straight bowl game. This has been a challenging year and to complete the season in the Gator Bowl is an incredible opportunity.”

NC State finished 2020 at No. 23 in the College Football Playoff Rankings. The Wolfpack (8-3) have two ranked wins over No. 21 Liberty and No. 24 Pittsburgh (rankings at time of win) and all three of their losses came to ranked teams in then-No. 20 Virginia Tech, No. 14 North Carolina and No. 11 Miami.

The Wolfpack finished the 2020 season with four straight wins.

Kentucky and NC State have only met twice, with the last meeting coming in 1970.

Kentucky played in the Gator Bowl in the 2016-17 season against Georgia Tech.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to PETA, 400 or more thoroughbreds from the U.S. are sold to South Korea each year.
Kentucky Derby thoroughbred slaughtered for meat in South Korea
Tim Smith is a rural mail carrier in Williamsburg. Tim says he has seen some strange things...
Kentucky mail carrier encounters ax-wielding dog on his route
The incident happened early Saturday morning.
One dead after reported robbery attempt in Laurel County
Gov. Beshear: 3,388 new cases of COVID-19 reported, 27 deaths Saturday
Baptist Health Lexington employees receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Baptist Health ER doctor details COVID-19 vaccine experience

Latest News

Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) runs against Florida during the second half of the...
Alabama to meet Notre Dame in relocated CFP semifinal game
FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2019, file photo, Clemson running back Travis Etienne scores a...
Clemson and Ohio State get CFP rematch in Sugar Bowl
Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) makes the catch ahead of Alabama linebacker Christian Harris...
Kyle Pitts turns pro less than 12 hours after SEC title game
The 1926-27 team started the season 1-8
Cats off to worst start in nearly 100 years