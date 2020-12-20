Kentucky to play NC State January 2 in Gator Bowl

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky will play NC State January 2 in the Gator Bowl. The game will kick off from Jacksonville, Florida at 12:00 on ESPN.

The Wildcats finished an all-SEC schedule with a 4-6 record. They beat Mississippi State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and South Carolina.

Kentucky will be playing in its fifth-straight bowl game. Mark Stoops has led the Wildcats to consecutive wins in the Citrus Bowl against Penn State and the Belk Bowl against Virginia Tech.

“We are very excited to accept a bid to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl,” head coach Mark Stoops said. “I want to thank the Gator Bowl for the invitation and I want to thank our administration, Dr. Eli Capilouto and Mitch Barnhart, for their unwavering support this season. It’s been a very trying year for all of us and our team is ready to move forward with a fifth straight bowl game. We look forward to playing a great team in NC State. I’ve known Coach (Dave) Doeren a long time and I have great respect for him and his program.”

“The University of Kentucky is very honored to represent the Southeastern Conference in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl,” said Mitch Barnhart, UK Director of Athletics. “Having had the opportunity to be in the game in 2016, we have so much respect for Rick Catlett and his staff. Rick has been an incredible friend of college football and we appreciate all he has done.”

“For UK, we’re excited about moving our football program forward with a fifth-straight bowl game. This has been a challenging year and to complete the season in the Gator Bowl is an incredible opportunity.”

NC State finished 2020 at No. 23 in the College Football Playoff Rankings. The Wolfpack (8-3) have two ranked wins over No. 21 Liberty and No. 24 Pittsburgh (rankings at time of win) and all three of their losses came to ranked teams in then-No. 20 Virginia Tech, No. 14 North Carolina and No. 11 Miami.

The Wolfpack finished the 2020 season with four straight wins.

Kentucky and NC State have only met twice, with the last meeting coming in 1970.

Kentucky played in the Gator Bowl in the 2016-17 season against Georgia Tech.

