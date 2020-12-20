Advertisement

Kyle Pitts turns pro less than 12 hours after SEC title game

He’s expected to be the first tight end selected in the 2021 NFL draft.
Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) makes the catch ahead of Alabama linebacker Christian Harris...
Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) makes the catch ahead of Alabama linebacker Christian Harris (8) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Florida standout tight end Kyle Pitts is turning pro and skipping a potential bowl game.

Pitts made his announcement on social media less than 12 hours after the 11th-ranked Gators lost to No. 1 Alabama 52-46 in the Southeastern Conference championship game. The 6-foot-6 junior from Philadelphia finished with seven receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown.

He’s expected to be the first tight end selected in the 2021 NFL draft and quite possibly a top-10 pick. Pitts caught 43 passes for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns in 7 1/2 games this season.

