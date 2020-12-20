Kyle Pitts turns pro less than 12 hours after SEC title game

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Florida standout tight end Kyle Pitts is turning pro and skipping a potential bowl game.

Pitts made his announcement on social media less than 12 hours after the 11th-ranked Gators lost to No. 1 Alabama 52-46 in the Southeastern Conference championship game. The 6-foot-6 junior from Philadelphia finished with seven receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown.

He’s expected to be the first tight end selected in the 2021 NFL draft and quite possibly a top-10 pick. Pitts caught 43 passes for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns in 7 1/2 games this season.

