Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking to identify car suspected to be involved in homicide

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Laurel County deputies are looking for a car they believed to be involved in a homicide Sunday afternoon.

Deputies say it was last seen off Highway 490 at Highway 1376 just north of London around 2 p.m.

They say the vehicle is believed to be a silver Pontiac G6.

The sheriff’s office asks if anyone has any information about the car, suspects, or the shooting, to contact them at 606-878-7000 or on their Facebook page.

