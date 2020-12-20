Advertisement

Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking to identify car suspected to be involved in homicide

(Credit: Laurel County Sheriff’s Department)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Laurel County deputies are looking for a car they believed to be involved in a homicide Sunday afternoon.

Deputies say it was last seen off Highway 490 at Highway 1376 just north of London around 2 p.m.

They say the vehicle is believed to be a silver Pontiac G6.

The sheriff’s office asks if anyone has any information about the car, suspects, or the shooting, to contact them at 606-878-7000 or on their Facebook page.

Posted by Laurel County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, December 20, 2020

