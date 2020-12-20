Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to his role in $600K fraud schemes

Source: AP
Source: AP(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a Massachusetts man has admitted his role in more than $600,000 in fraud schemes aimed at elderly victims.

Twenty-nine-year-old Austin Nedved, of Northborough, pleaded guilty Thursday to aiding and abetting wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy. The U.S. attorney’s office says for at least two years, he aided and abetted romance and lottery schemes in which victims are deceived into sending cash to fraudsters.

Nedved is in custody in Kentucky serving a sentence for a separate fraud conviction. A lawyer representing him could not be found.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in April. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

According to PETA, 400 or more thoroughbreds from the U.S. are sold to South Korea each year.
Kentucky Derby thoroughbred slaughtered for meat in South Korea
Tim Smith is a rural mail carrier in Williamsburg. Tim says he has seen some strange things...
Kentucky mail carrier encounters ax-wielding dog on his route
The incident happened early Saturday morning.
One dead after reported robbery attempt in Laurel County
Gov. Beshear: 3,388 new cases of COVID-19 reported, 27 deaths Saturday
Baptist Health Lexington employees receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Baptist Health ER doctor details COVID-19 vaccine experience

Latest News

A quiet street, with a lot of history...
WATCH | “Memorial Tree” lights the way for Frankfort neighbors
Kentuckians have watched as the Pfizer vaccine made its way inside hospital doors across the...
WATCH | Moderna vaccine on the way to Kentucky following FDA approval
The CDC issued new recommendations on getting a COVID-19 vaccine for people with a history of...
CDC issues new guidance on COVID-19 vaccine for people with allergies
Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson...
2nd COVID-19 vaccine authorized in US ships out