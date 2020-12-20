Man pleads guilty to his role in $600K fraud schemes

BOSTON (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a Massachusetts man has admitted his role in more than $600,000 in fraud schemes aimed at elderly victims.

Twenty-nine-year-old Austin Nedved, of Northborough, pleaded guilty Thursday to aiding and abetting wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy. The U.S. attorney’s office says for at least two years, he aided and abetted romance and lottery schemes in which victims are deceived into sending cash to fraudsters.

Nedved is in custody in Kentucky serving a sentence for a separate fraud conviction. A lawyer representing him could not be found.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in April.

