Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Louisville

FDA approves Moderna vaccine
FDA approves Moderna vaccine(KGNS)
By WAVE3 News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A shipment of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Louisville Sunday morning.

The vaccine, which was approved for emergency authorization by the FDA on Friday, began shipping out across the United States over the weekend. Moderna’s vaccine is the second to be authorized for emergency use, following the approval of Pfizer’s vaccine on December 11.

UPS previously announced in a release that through a partnership with global pharmaceutical and medical supply distributor McKesson, would assist in vaccine delivery efforts.

A truck carrying the vaccines was led into UPS Worldport around 9:45 a.m. Sunday.

Last Sunday, a shipment of Pfizer vaccines was flown into Louisville from UPS, shipped in temperature-controlled boxes.

