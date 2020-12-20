Police, community members in Martin come together for annual bicycle giveaway

MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - City police in Martin are feeling as festive as anyone this holiday season.

Kids from the city’s assisted living program were in for a surprise as law enforcement and community members in the area came together to present them each with a special gift.

“There are several different projects (in the area),” Chief of Police Kenny Stidham said. “And we’re giving every kid a bicycle.”

Each family also received a turkey, a box of holiday candy and a visit from a special guest.

“Just to be able to brighten these kids’ days and it’s so exciting,” Jessica Hall said. “I think this is the 17th year that the city of Martin has been doing Christmas with a cop.”

Even after 17 years, Stidham said that the mission behind the event remains the same.

“All we want to do is help the kids out, and without the community’s help, this can not be possible,” Stidham said.

And as Hall said, not even chilly temperatures could spoil the occasion.

“This is very heartwarming, you know? No matter what the temperature is outside, you get that warm feeling,” Hall said. “You just are able to do something and just to helping your community. We’re a small town and we’re a small city, but our hearts are mighty.”

