Ally Blake welcomes us to winter!

It is the first official day of winter and we are in for the shortest day of the year and longer days of daylight ahead!

Good Monday morning everyone! Foggy skies are prevailing this morning and later in the day we have a good chance for some isolated showers in some of our northern counties as temperatures staying around the mid 40′s and adding to the equation an abundance of moisture. Temps will climb to the mid 40′s, and clouds should clear out throughout the day and gustier winds will follow. This evening will be the great conjunction between Jupiter and Saturn in the sky giving the appearance of a large “Christmas” star. Models are wanting to cooperate at the moment so it is looking like we will get to see the phenomena in the horizon.

Tuesday will be the most quiet day this week. Wednesday a front will come in late and our next big thing will follow bringing rain, snow, and frigid temps. This will bring the potential for a white Christmas and the models are looking good for snow lovers. The unfortunate side to this event will be temperatures on Christmas looking to be in the teens and with the wind chill feeling more like the single digits BRRRRRRR! If we see any wintery accumulation it will most likely freeze and stay frozen for the next days to come.

Have a great day and a Merry Christmas!

