Calipari asks Cam’Ron Fletcher to “step away from the team”

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK basketball coach John Calipari has told freshman Cam’Ron Fletcher to step away from the basketball team. Calipari making this statement via Twitter Monday morning:

“We have asked Cam Fletcher to take some time and step away from the team. He needs to reflect and do some soul searching to get his priorities in order. Any attitude or actions that are detrimental to this team will not be tolerated – and that goes for everyone on the team. We have a culture here that’s been built over the last 11 years AND IT WILL NOT CHANGE. Through good times and bad, this culture is meant to change individuals and change maturity levels. This hurts our team, but this is about Cam and his future. I talked to Cam and his mother and they know I care about him and I love him, but they also understand that there are changes that need to be made. It’s his job to decide whether he can perform within this culture both on and off the court.”

Fletcher played well against Morehead State and Richmond but in the last four games, all UK losses, his productivity and production have been non-existent.

Against Kansas back on December 1st, Fletcher played 13 minutes but didn’t score while pitching in with two rebounds and two steals. The following three games versus Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, and North Carolina, Fletcher a total of seven minutes with no points, no rebounds, and one steal.

