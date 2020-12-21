Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking Snow Before Christmas

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A weak system is dropping in from the northwest today and it’s bringing some light precipitation. The main show continues to be a two-tiered system arriving just in time for Christmas. That’s an arctic front with a wave of low pressure along it and an upper level low spinning in behind that. Both are likely to bring some snow to the region.

Let’s rehash my thoughts on the arctic front snow potential…

Temps on Wednesday surge into the 50s with showers rolling in during the late afternoon and evening.

Winds gusting in excess of 40mph are a good bet along the front, so those Christmas decorations may get a workout.

As the front slams in, temps drop quickly into the 20s behind it and may very well cause a quick little freeze up.

At the same time, a band of snow is likely behind the front. This looks to increase in coverage and intensity the farther east it gets.

How much snow this produces at any one location depends on how fast this band is moving.

Once that goes through, the upper level low will then dive in with light snow and bursts of heavier snow trying to develop Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. With frigid air in place, we would see the potential for more in the way of accumulations area-wide.

Temps will be frigid for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with wind chills possibly dipping below zero.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.