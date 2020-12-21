Advertisement

Dr. Fauci: I gave Santa the COVID-19 vaccine

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A lot of kids may have been worried that coronavirus would keep Santa Claus homebound this Christmas.

After all, his advanced age puts him well into the high-risk category.

But the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says there’s no need for concern.

Fauci says he himself administered the vaccine to Santa.

He revealed the happy news in response to a child’s question during “The ABCs of COVID-19: A CNN-Sesame Street Town Hall for Families.”

Paxton, 6, asked if Santa would still be able to visit him: “What if he can’t go to anyone’s house? Or near his reindeer?”

Fauci explained to the kids that Santa is doing fine.

“Well, I have to say, I took care of that for you, because I was worried that you’d all be upset,” he said. “So, what I did a little while ago, I took a trip up there to the North Pole. I went there, and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself. I measured his level of immunity, and he is good to go.

“He can come down the chimney, he can leave the presents, he can leave and you have nothing to worry about.”

Fauci had weighed in on the issue previously.

According to USA Today, the good doctor said last month that Santa “has a lot of good innate immunity.”

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to PETA, 400 or more thoroughbreds from the U.S. are sold to South Korea each year.
Kentucky Derby thoroughbred slaughtered for meat in South Korea
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Tim Smith is a rural mail carrier in Williamsburg. Tim says he has seen some strange things...
Kentucky mail carrier encounters ax-wielding dog on his route
Gov. Beshear reports 1,765 new cases of COVID-19, 26 deaths Sunday
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Top congressional leaders announce agreement on COVID-19 relief package

Latest News

Lexington family refusing to let a Grinch steal their Christmas tradition of giving back
WATCH | Lexington family refusing to let a Grinch steal their Christmas tradition of giving back
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo U.S. Attorney General William Barr speaks during a...
Justice Dept. charges bombmaker in 1988 Pan Am explosion
Lexington police are investigating suspected vandalism at two health care buildings. One...
Police investigating vandalism at two Lexington health care buildings
Congressional coronavirus committee investigators have found evidence of a “political pressure...
Probe: Trump officials attacked CDC virus reports
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Congress rushes toward vote on $900B COVID relief bill, stimulus checks